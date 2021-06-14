Son Heung-min to Eriksen: ‘Stay strong. I love you.’

It’s a credit to Son that he didn’t let his concern for Eriksen affect his performance on the pitch. With South Korea trailing 1-0 in their final Group H match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign, Son set up a Lebanon own goal with a corner kick in the 50th minute. That 65th-minute penalty helped lock down a 2-1 win, as South Korea finished the second round with five wins and one draw. They scored 22 times and conceded just one goal.