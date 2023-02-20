Son Heung-min scores in Tottenham’s win over West Ham United

- Son Heung-min netted his fifth Premier League goal of the season to help Tottenham Hotspur past West Ham United on Sunday in London, pushing Spurs back into the top-four picture in the process.

Son was subbed in for Richarlison in the 68th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scored four minutes later to put Spurs up 2-0. The home team held on to win by that score to improve to 42 points, one point ahead of Newcastle United for fourth place. Newcastle United have a match in hand.

Son’s goal, set up by Harry Kane, was the South Korean star’s fifth in the league in 22 matches this season and ninth in all competitions. Son had last scored in the league on Jan. 4.

The season total is a far cry from Son’s historic, 2021-2022 season, when he became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot by netting 23 goals in 35 matches.

This was also just the second time in the league this season that Son was brought in off the bench. On the only other occasion when Son began a match on the bench, he scored a hat trick against Leicester City on Sept. 17.

“When I am sitting on the bench, obviously I am not happy. But if I come on, I try to do my best and help the team,” Son said. “I was very happy to score and help the team.”

Moments after entering the match against West Ham, Son found Clement Lenglet and then Dejan Kulusevski for scoring chances. And four minutes into his day, Son took a pass from Kane and fired a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Son was voted the Man of the Match on the Premier League website.

After the victory, Tottenham released a statement condemning online racial abuse against Son that had taken place during the match.

“We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club,” the statement read. “We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”

Earlier this season, Chelsea banned one of their season ticket holders for life for racist remarks toward the South Korean player.