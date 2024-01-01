Son Heung-min scores in last Spurs match before Asian Cup

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min scored on New Year’s Eve in his final match for the Premier League club before reporting for international duty this week.

Son scored Spurs’ second goal in the 71st minute of their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).

With Giovani Lo Celso providing the assist with a through ball, Son found the bottom right corner with his left-footed shot for his 12th goal of the campaign.

He was voted the Man of the Match for his effort.

Son moved into a three-way tie for second place in the Golden Boot race, with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth also at 12 goals. Erling Haaland of Manchester City, the reigning Golden Boot winner, leads the way with 14 goals, but the Norwegian star hasn’t played since Dec. 6 due to a foot injury.

Son has 12 goals and five assists in 20 matches this season, after managing 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches last season. However, just as Spurs have shaken off a rough patch with Son leading the way, the Premier League club will be without their top scorer for at least a month starting this week.

He is scheduled to join the South Korean national team in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for training camp ahead of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup. The continental tournament kicks off in Qatar on Jan. 12, and South Korea’s first Group E match is Jan. 15 against Bahrain.

South Korea’s last group stage match is Jan. 25 against Malaysia, and if they win the group as expected, the round of 16 match will take place Jan. 31.

The final is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Son, also captain of the national team, will try to lead the Taegeuk Warriors to their first Asian Cup title since 1960.

Spurs have now won four of their past five matches, on the heels of a five-match winless skid. Over the past handful of matches, Son has netted three goals and recorded three assists.

Tottenham are in fifth place in the league with 39 points, one behind their North London rivals, Arsenal. Man City also have 40 points, but they have played 19 matches, one fewer than Arsenal and Tottenham.