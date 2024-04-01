Son Heung-min scores 15th goal of Premier League season

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored in his first match back with his Premier League club following international duty, helping his side stay in the top-four battle.

Son scored the 86th-minute winner in Spurs’ 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday (local time).

With four minutes of normal time left, Son collected a pass from Brennan Johnson and unleashed a shot that deflected off defender Daiki Hashioka on its way into the net.

The victory gave Tottenham 56 points, three behind Aston Villa for fourth place. Spurs have a match in hand at 29, and have nine matches remaining.

Son is now tied for fourth in goals in the top English league, along with Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. Erling Haaland of Manchester City leads the way with 18 goals.

Son had scored a goal apiece in each of South Korea’s two World Cup qualifying matches against Thailand earlier this month. This was Son’s first match back with Tottenham following the trip to Asia.

The goal was also Son’s 160th with Tottenham and it pushed him past Cliff Jones to fifth on the club’s all-time scoring list.

Five of Son’s 15 goals this season have been game winners.

Son had hit both goal posts earlier in the match before delivering the decisive goal.

“Playing for one club for almost 10 years is an incredible feeling and a big honor for me,” Son said. “I didn’t even realize how many goals I’d scored and I want to thank everyone who played with me and coached me for their big effort. I want to put as much as I can for the team. Football is a team sport and the individual comes afterwards.”