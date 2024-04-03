Son Heung-min plays 400th match for Tottenham in draw vs. West Ham

Son Heung-min reached a milestone in his latest match for Tottenham Hotspur, though it came in a draw that cost them a shot at grabbing the coveted fourth spot in the Premier League tables.

Son appeared in his 400th match for Spurs in an away match against West Ham United at London Stadium in London on Tuesday (local time). Son played the entire match, but Spurs ended up in a 1-1 draw, unable to stay in front after Brennan Johnson scored just five minutes in. Son was credited with one shot on target.

The draw gave Tottenham 57 points through 30 matches, two back of Aston Villa for fourth with eight matches remaining. The top four clubs in each Premier League season qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the following season.

Aston Villa are scheduled to play Manchester City on Wednesday, after which they will have seven matches left in the season.

Son is tied for fifth in goals with 15 and sixth in assists with eight. The captain had a productive March, scoring twice for the South Korean national team in two World Cup qualifying matches and netting three in four appearances for Spurs.

Son became the 14th player in Tottenham history to reach the 400-match plateau but ranks third all time since the foundation of the Premier League in 1992, behind ex-skipper Hugo Lloris (447 matches) and Son’s former sidekick Harry Kane (435).

Son also ranks fifth on the club’s all-time goals list with 160.