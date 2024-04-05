Son Heung-min nominated for Premier League’s top player award for March

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March, as he looks to grab the honor for the second time this season.

The Premier League unveiled seven nominees for its monthly award on its website Thursday (England time).

Son scored three goals and set up two others in four matches last month. His five-goal involvements were tied for the league lead in March.

The South Korean star scored in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on March 2 and had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 rout of Aston Villa the following week.

Then last Saturday, in his first match back from international duty, Son scored the late winner for a 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

Son will be up against Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth, and Ben White of Arsenal.

Son leads Spurs with 15 goals, which also put him in a three-way tie for sixth in the league. Son also has a team-best eight assists. He is tied with four other players for sixth place overall.

Son previously earned the Player of the Month awards for September 2016, April 2017, October 2020 and September 2023.

With a win for March, Son would tie Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Mohamed Salah for the third-most Player of the Month awards in Premier League history.

Among current Premier League players, only Salah, who plays for Liverpool, has won more than Son.

Harry Kane, Son’s ex-Tottenham teammate, and former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero are tied for the most monthly awards with seven apiece.