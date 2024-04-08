Son Heung-min earns 9th assist of season in win; Spurs move into 4th place

Tottenham Hotspur’s captain Son Heung-min has picked up his ninth assist of the season, helping his club move into fourth place in the Premier League as well.

Son set up Micky van de Ven’s 52nd-minute goal in a 3-1 Spurs victory over Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).

Son was later voted by fans as the Man of the Match.

Spurs improved to 60 points and climbed to fourth place. Aston Villa also have 60 points but with 31 matches played, Spurs have a match in hand. Spurs are also ahead of their rivals in goal difference, +20 to +17.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest were tied at 1-1 after the first half, and van de Ven’s goal broke the deadlock seven minutes after the restart.

Son had the ball just outside the center of the box, and with a defender in front of him, Son rolled the ball to his left to find wide-open van de Ven, who made no mistake with a left-footed strike that found the top left corner.

Pedro Porro rounded out the scoring for Spurs some six minutes after van de Ven’s marker.

With nine helpers, Son is tied with three players for fourth place in the league. Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion, Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are leading the way with 10 assists apiece.

Son is an assist away from becoming the second player this season, after Watkins, with at least 10 goals and 10 assists. Son has 15 goals to sit tied for sixth this season.