SK Telecom to offer free USIM replacement to all customers after network hacking incident

SK Telecom Co., South Korea’s leading mobile carrier, said Friday that it will offer free universal subscriber identity module (USIM) replacements to all customers, following a recent network hacking incident involving the potential leak of subscriber information.

SK Telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ryu Young-sang made the announcement during a briefing in Seoul on the hacking incident that occurred last Friday.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this incident has caused to our customers and the public. As a precautionary measure, we will offer free USIM replacements, including eSIMs, to any customer who requests one,” Ryu said.

The replacement service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Customers who were subscribed as of last Friday, when the company identified signs of a security breach, can receive replacements at the company’s T World stores nationwide and airport roaming centers.

SK Telecom previously confirmed that a malicious code installed by hackers had led to a suspected leak of USIM-related data. The USIM, which stores personal authentication information used to access mobile networks, can be exploited to allow criminals to clone users’ identities or intercept text messages.

The company said it is taking the matter seriously and will continue to enhance its data protection measures as investigations proceed.