SK, group chief Chey fined 1.6 bln won over alleged unfair biz case

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (C) enters the government complex building in the administrative city of Sejong on Dec. 15, 2021, to attend a session by the Fair Trade Commission over an unfair business case. (Yonhap)

The FTC judged that SK “directly and indirectly” allowed Chey to acquire a 29.4 percent stake in LG Siltron from creditor banks in August 2017. The company could have bought the remaining stake for about 30 percent cheaper as the stake did not have a management premium.