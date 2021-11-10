Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Singer-actor Kim Jun-su sets up his own agency
November 10, 2021
Singer-actor Kim Jun-su of K-pop trio JYJ has established his own management agency, it said Wednesday.
Palmtree Island said the company was set up by Kim, together with his longtime friend and manager, and is named after his favorite plant.
The announcement came one day after C-Jes Entertainment, his former agency, said Kim will leave the agency with the expiration of his management contract.
Debuting as a member of TVXQ in 2004, Kim first signed a contract with C-Jes in 2010 to work as a member of the three-member group JYJ. He began his new career as a musical actor the same year.
A photo of singer-actor Kim Jun-su, provided by his new agency Palmtree Island (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)