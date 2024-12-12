Short tracker Park Ji-won feeling weight of crown

As he tries to win his third straight overall title in an international short track speed skating circuit, South Korean Park Ji-won is feeling the weight of the crown.

The International Skating Union (ISU) introduced the Crystal Globe ahead of the 2022-2023 World Cup season, presenting it to the men’s and women’s points leaders. Park was the inaugural men’s winner that season.

Park repeated as the Crystal Globe winner in the 2023-2024 campaign. The ISU transformed the World Cup into the World Tour starting in the current 2024-2025 season, but the Crystal Globe has been kept intact.

And after three out of six World Tour events, Park is in second place overall with 446 points, with William Dandjinou of Canada leading the way on 684 points.

Skaters earn 100 points for each individual gold medal, 80 points for a second-place finish and 70 points for finishing third, and so forth.

Park didn’t win his first gold medal until taking the 1,500-meter title in Beijing last Saturday. The only other medal he has won is a silver in the 1,500m at the first World Tour stop in Montreal in October.

As the World Tour makes its stop in Seoul for a three-day run starting Friday, Park said Wednesday he was looking forward to building on some fond memories here.

“I’ve always skated well in Seoul. This is where I’ve been able to turn things around for the better in the past,” Park said at the national team press conference at Mokdong Ice Rink. “So I’ve arrived here with a positive mindset.”

But Park also acknowledged that trying to pull off a “three-peat” of the Crystal Globe has been challenging.

“After I first won the Crystal Globe, I could sense that my rivals came out for the new season really well prepared,” he said. “And after my second Crystal Globe, I feel like other skaters have broken down and analyzed my tendencies even more closely. It’s tough to win medals when everyone is trying to beat you in every race.”

Ever the optimist, Park said he has chosen to look on the brighter side.

“I think this is a good opportunity for me to grow further as a skater,” Park said. “If I can overcome these challenges, then I think I will take not just one step but two or three steps forward. So I am viewing this through a positive lens.”

Park said changes put in place for the new-look World Tour season, combined with the continued growth of other skaters, have elevated the level of competition.

“I feel like we’ll be skating at six straight world championships,” Park said of the World Tour. “Even in the heats, there have been no easy races. But I think it’s entertaining for fans.”

Park was the best skater in the 1,000m at each of the past two World Cup seasons, but so far this season, he has been shut out in his main event while making just one final. Park vowed to change that in Seoul.

“I am disappointed that I have only been in one 1,000m final and have not yet won a medal,” Park said. “The competition there is really tough. But if I can grab a gold there this week, I should be able to build on that momentum for the rest of the season.”