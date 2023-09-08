- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seventeen’s Tokyo Dome concerts attract 100,000 fans
K-pop boy group Seventeen kicked off the largest Japanese dome tour since its debut to a strong start, drawing 100,000 fans to its two concerts at Tokyo Dome earlier this week, the group’s agency said Friday.
The group heated up the shows with various hit songs, including “Super,” known for its impressive group dance performances, according to Pledis Entertainment.
“I missed you so much. I’ll do my best today,” member Seungkwan was quoted by the agency as saying during one of the shows in Tokyo.
Having been on hiatus due to health issues, he resumed activities with the Japan tour.
S.Coups, who is halting his activities due to a knee injury, visited the venue to cheer on the members and expressed his gratitude to the fans, saying, “Thank you for following my dreams,” according to Pledis.
The 13-piece group will continue the dome tour in Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka until December.