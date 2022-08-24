Home   >   Entertainment   >   Seventeen to drop collaborative single with British singer Anne-Marie

August 24, 2022

K-pop boy group Seventeen will unveil a collaborative project with British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie this week, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

“_World (Feat. Anne-Marie),” a variation of the lead track of Seventeen’s fourth full-length album “Sector 17,” will hit music services at 1 p.m. Friday, according to Pledis Entertainment.

Anne-Marie became the first foreign pop artist to top South Korea’s benchmark Circle Chart in 2019 for her hit song “2002.”

A promotional image for "_World (Feat. Anne-Marie)," an upcoming collaborative single between Seventeen and British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

