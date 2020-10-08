Seoul’s trade minister among 2 finalists in WTO chief race

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has made it onto the shortlist of two finalists in the race to become the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the trade ministry said Thursday.

The South Korean candidate will now compete with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria for the top seat, the WTO said. With both candidates being female, the WTO will have the first female chief in its 25-year history.

Member states will now seek to reach a consensus on the final candidate in the third round of selection.

According to the WTO, the final round of consultations will run from Oct. 19 to 27.

Once the final candidate is picked, the WTO member states will then approve the decision during a general council meeting. The process is expected to be completed in early November.

Candidates from Saudi Arabia and Britain failed to be shortlisted for the final round of competition. Three candidates from Mexico, Egypt and Moldova were eliminated from the list in the first round.

The race started after previous Director-General Roberto Azevedo stepped down from the post in August, a year earlier than his original term.

“Our aim continues to be to encourage and facilitate the building of consensus among members, and to assist in moving from this final slate of two candidates to a decision on appointment,” General Council Chair David Walker of the WTO said in a statement.

“As this is the final round of the consultation process, it should bring us to the point where we can make a recommendation to the General Council concerning that decision,” Walker added.

In the file photo taken July 16, 2020, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who is running to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), speaks during a press conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva after presenting her views on her goals for the trade body. (Yonhap)

Yoo was appointed as South Korea’s trade minister in February last year, becoming the country’s first woman in the position in the 70-year history of the trade ministry. She is the third South Korean to run for the top post of the Geneva-based trade body. Two South Koreans made unsuccessful bids in 1994 and 2012.