Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police
July 9, 2020
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said Friday, after he was reported missing by his family.
Park’s daughter had told police that her father’s phone was turned off after he left their home after leaving a message that sounded like a will.