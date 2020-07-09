Home   >   News   >   Korea   >   Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police

Seoul mayor found dead in northern Seoul: police

July 9, 2020

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in northern Seoul, police said Friday, after he was reported missing by his family.

Park’s daughter had told police that her father’s phone was turned off after he left their home after leaving a message that sounded like a will.

