Seoul Int’l Book Fair brings together writers, publishers from 36 nations

The Seoul International Book Fair, South Korea’s largest book fair, opened Wednesday with a rich and diverse selection of writers and publishers from around the world, featuring the latest literary trends.

The book fair will run through Sunday at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul under the theme of “Nonhuman,” according to the Korean Publishers Association.

The 65th edition, the first held without social distancing measures since COVID-19, will bring together 530 companies and publishing houses from 36 nations.

A visitor checks out an exhibition booth by Sharjah, the guest of honor of the Seoul International Book Fair, at COEX in southern Seoul on June 14, 2023. Sharjah is one of the seven United Arab Emirates. (Yonhap)

Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, is participating in this year’s event as the guest of honor, showcasing books and hosting book talk sessions and cultural programs.

On the sidelines of the event, acclaimed novelists from home and abroad will give lectures on various themes and have conversations with literature lovers.

Yann Martel, the Canadian author best known for his 2002 Booker Prize-winning novel “Life of Pi,” will give lectures to share his thoughts on humanity.

Viet Thanh Nguyen, the Vietnamese-American writer of 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer,” will lead discussions about topics such as the Asian diaspora and American literature.

Cheon Myeong-kwan, the Korean author of 2023 International Booker Prize finalist “Whale,” will talk about his novels and share his experiences related to the British literary awards.

Additionally, other Korean best-selling novelists, including Kim Ae-ran, Choi Eun-young, Kim Yeon-su, Kim Cho-yeop and Kim Keum-hee, are set to attend various events and meet literature enthusiasts.

Books of Japanese comic book series “Slam Dunk” are displayed at the Seoul International Book Fair held at COEX in southern Seoul on June 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

On the first day, exhibition booths by major publishers were crowded with visitors from all walks of life.

Among them, Daiwon C.I., the publisher of the Japanese basketball comic book series “Slam Dunk,” saw the longest line of visitors, selling over 1,000 copies in the first hour of its opening.

Sales of the “Slam Dunk” series sharply rose this year on the back of the popularity of its animated film, “The First Slam Dunk,” which has garnered over 4.68 million admissions since it hit local screens in January.