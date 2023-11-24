SBS TV’s tantalizing romance ‘My Demon’: growth diary of chaebol heiress and ‘demon’

SBS TV’s new fantasy romantic comedy, “My Demon,” is a growth story about the two main characters who slowly seep into each other despite their initial bickering and resentment, the series’ lead actress said Friday.

“The main focus of the series, I think, is how the two main characters start to understand and complement each other as they spend more time together and learn about the world,” Kim Yoo-jung said at a press event to promote the upcoming series at the network’s headquarters.

The “Love in the Moonlight” star plays Do Do-hee, the devilish, icy-cold heiress of a chaebol who trusts no one but herself but changes over time during her budding relationship with a 200-year-old “demon” whom she marries only for certain purposes.

Song Kang of the Netflix’s popular original “Sweet Home” plays Jung Gu-won, a narcissistic eternal being, who is not particularly devilish. Gu-won loses his supernatural powers overnight and tries to regain them through the marriage with Do-hee.

“Both Do-hee and Go-won help each other grow, and are encouraged to break out of their own world,” Kim said. “Another interesting point to watch in the series is the two characters’ double-sidedness of looking perfect and yet being so incomplete at the same time.”

Kim said she frequently talked about the characters’ paradoxical natures with Song in order to deliver their complexities better.

“I had a lot of worries about how to portray Gu-won and Kim helped me a lot with that on set. The chemistry naturally followed,” said Song, who lost 10 kilograms to portray the sharp looks of Gu-won.

The series is tinged with fantastical and dramatic elements to express Gu-won’s supernatural powers, director Kim Jang-han said.

“The two actors are just so stunning to look at, which will do for some of the viewers,” Kim of Wavve’s comedy series “You Raise Me Up” said, adding that he took extra care to make sure their beauty was fully captured in the series.

The series’ fast-paced and comical story development will also be captivating, Kim said.

The 16-part series is set to air later in the day on SBS TV.