- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Samsung to show BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ music video at TV stores worldwide
Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday the music video of “Dynamite,” K-pop sensation BTS’ latest single, will be played on its TVs displayed at retail stores worldwide as the South Korean giant strengthens its marketing with the star boy band.
Starting with more than 1,400 electronics shops in South Korea, Samsung TVs will show the music video of “Dynamite,” the first South Korean-performed song to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Samsung, the world’s largest TV vendor, hopes playing the BTS music video on its TVs will increase customers’ interest in its products while shopping. The music video of “Dynamite,” which was first released on YouTube on Aug. 21, has already racked up more than 450 million views.
Samsung has been actively collaborating with BTS in recent months. In June, the company released the limited edition of the Galaxy S20 smartphone and wireless earbuds inspired by the seven-member band.
BTS was also featured in Samsung’s mobile event, the Galaxy Unpacked, in August.
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Oct. 8, 2020, shows models watching the music video of “Dynamite,” K-pop sensation BTS’ latest single, on Samsung’s QLED TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)