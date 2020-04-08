Home   >   Business   >   Samsung shutters U.S. washing machine factory again over coronavirus All Headlines 13:58 April 08, 2020

 Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has again shuttered a washing machine factory in the United States due to the novel coronavirus.

Samsung said it will suspend the operations of its home appliance plant in Newberry County, South Carolina, until April 19 to protect its workers from COVID-19.

The latest announcement came only two days after the plant resumed operations following a temporary shutdown.

The plant, which produces about 1 million washing machines a year, had been closed from Friday to Sunday after two workers there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Samsung said it is also considering the shutdown of its TV plant in Tijuana, Mexico, next week.

This file photo, taken March 11, 2020, shows the corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at the company's office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

As the novel coronavirus spreads across the globe, Samsung in recent weeks had to temporarily shut down its manufacturing bases, including those in India, Brazil and Russia.

LG Electronics Inc., South Korea’s No. 2 electronics firm, said it also plans to shut down its two TV manufacturing plants in Mexico over the new coronavirus.

The company said its plant in Mexicali will close from Monday to April 19, while its factory in Reynosa will halt production on Wednesday and Monday next week.

