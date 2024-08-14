Samsung Display to expand OLED lineup via cooperation with global giants, including Intel, Qualcomm

The chief executive of Samsung Display Co., the panel-supplying affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co., said Wednesday he will expand organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel lineup for IT devices by strengthening cooperation with global tech giants like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc.

“We will continue to build on the differentiation of our mobile OLEDs by expanding into IT OLEDs through collaboration with various system partners, such as Intel and Qualcomm,” CEO Choi Joo-sun told reporters on the sidelines of the Korea Display Exhibition in southern Seoul.

“We are in talks with many customers, and our OLED panels will create synergy with on-device AI,” Choi added.

Choi emphasized that production scale, technology and collaboration with customers are key factors in strengthening the competitiveness of IT OLEDs.

Samsung Display Co. CEO Choi Joo-sun speaks at the Korea Display Exhibition in southern Seoul on Aug. 14, 2024. (Yonhap)

Samsung Display is a major supplier of mobile OLED panels, with its products used in Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy smartphones and Apple Inc.’s iPhones.

For the upcoming iPhone 16 series, the Korean company is expected to provide four different types of OLED panels to the U.S. smartphone maker.

Samsung Display has also started supplying OLED panels for Apple’s iPad 13, specifically for the 11-inch model, increasing its presence in the IT OLED panel market. The company’s panels are also expected to be featured in the 13-inch iPad 13.

Demand for OLED panels in IT devices, including laptops, is expected to grow further, with recent reports indicating that Apple’s MacBook will likely adopt OLED screens.

To meet the rising demand, Samsung Display has been expanding its production capacity, investing 4.1 trillion won (US$3 billion) to build a new 8.6-generation OLED production line by 2026 to build a line capable of producing 10 million laptop panels per year.

“The IT OLED business has just started, and our large-scale 8.6-generation production line will begin production soon,” Choi said.