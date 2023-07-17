- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea’s stance against lethal arms aid to Ukraine remains unchanged: defense ministry
South Korea’s policy stance against the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine remains unchanged, the defense ministry said Monday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation in a show of solidarity over the weekend.
During his talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday, Yoon agreed to provide Ukraine with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance under the name “Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative.”
“There is no change in the government’s position that South Korea does not provide lethal weapons,” Jeon Ha-kyu, the ministry’s spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
Following the summit between Yoon and Zelenskyy, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said South Korea will supply Ukraine with more mine detectors and demining equipment as part of its assistance package.
Seoul recently sent portable mine detectors and protective suits in its latest batch of military supplies to support Ukraine
Last year, it sent three batches of nonlethal military assistance to Ukraine, including first-aid kits, medicine, gas masks, tents, bulletproof vests and food for field troops.