S. Korea’s lantern lighting fest listed as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

South Korea’s lantern lighting festival, a springtime event held to celebrate Buddha’s birthday, has been officially inscribed as intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO, the government said Wednesday.

The decision was made during the 15th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, taking place Monday through Saturday (France time), online.

It comes roughly a month after the panel preliminarily picked the Lantern Lighting Festival, or “Yeondeunghoe” in Korean, as one of the 25 successful candidates to be listed. Recommendations are rarely reversed.

This file photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Nov. 17, 2020, shows a lantern lighting festival taking place in the country. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The festival of lights, held annually in line with Buddha’s birthday on April 8 on the lunar calendar, symbolizes lighting up the world to make it an abundant and fair place for everyone. The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) designated it as a national intangible cultural asset in 2012.