- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea’s Kim Sei-young voted top female golfer of 2020 by U.S. golf writers
South Korean LPGA star Kim Sei-young has been voted the best female golfer of 2020 by U.S. golf journalists.
The Golf Writers Association of America (GWAA) announced Thursday (U.S. local time) that Kim received 69 percent of the votes to be named its Female Player of the Year for 2020.
Kim grabbed her first major title October with a five-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She followed that up with a victory in her very next tournament, the Pelican Women’s Championship, in November.
On the strength of these two titles, part of her six top-10s in nine starts in a 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Kim also won the LPGA Player of the Year award.
“I am very pleased and honored to receive such an important award,” said Kim, world No. 2. “It is an amazing feeling to get recognized for my efforts and dedication. This is a true booster encouraging me to continue my hard work. I am also very appreciative of the GWAA’s tremendous work for the sport of golf.”
Men’s world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer were named the Men’s Player of the Year and the Senior Player of the Year, respectively.
Players of the Year are traditionally honored at the annual GWAA Awards Dinner in April in Augusta, Georgia, on the eve of the Masters. But this year’s event has been canceled because of COVID-19. The GWAA said the three winners this year will receive their awards later in the year.