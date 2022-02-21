- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korea’s defense minister, U.S. Marine chief discuss regional security, alliance
South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook met a visiting U.S. Marine Corps chief Monday to discuss regional security and the bilateral alliance, the defense ministry here said.
The meeting between Suh and Gen. David H. Berger came as Seoul and Washington seek to reinforce cooperation to counter North Korea’s evolving military threats highlighted by a series of its missile launches last month.
Suh portrayed the two countries’ Marine forces as a “symbol of the bilateral alliance” as he commented on their shared history of cooperation since the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the ministry.
Berger assessed that the two countries’ combined defense posture is “stronger than at any time” while expressing hopes cooperation between the allies’ Marine forces will help further develop the alliance, the ministry said.
Prior to the talks with Suh, Berger met separately with South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and Seoul’s Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung.
South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) and U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger pose for a photo as they meet for talks at the defense ministry in Seoul on Feb. 21, 2022, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)