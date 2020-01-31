S. Korea’s 2nd chartered plane arrives in Wuhan for evacuation

Lee Sang-jin, deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans and consular affairs, heads to the departure gate at Gimpo International Airport to board an evacuation flight to Wuhan, China, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Yonhap)

The flight is the second evacuation by South Korea amid growing health concerns around the world as the novel virus has killed at least 213 in China and infected about 10,000 people according to some estimates.