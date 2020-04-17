S. Korean women’s golf tour to resume season in May with major championship

The South Korean women’s pro golf tour, on hold since late last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, will resume action in May with the season’s first major championship.

The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour announced Thursday that the 42nd edition of the KLPGA Championship will tee off on May 14 with 144 golfers in the field. The venue has not been determined.

This file photo provided by the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) on April 28, 2019, shows Choi Hye-jin with the champion’s trophy after her victory at the 2019 KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The KLPGA is the first pro sports organization in the country to set a date for the start or resumption of a disrupted season. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is inching toward a May opening, and league officials will meet with team executives next Tuesday to make the final call. The K League in pro football hasn’t come close to even setting a rough timetable. Pro basketball and volleyball seasons ended prematurely last month, with no champions crowned in playoffs.