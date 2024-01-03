S. Korean team arrives in Abu Dhabi for Asian Cup training camp

The South Korean men’s national football team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, set to open training camp for the top Asian tournament kicking off later this month in Qatar.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the team, with head coach Jurgen Klinsmann and a few South Korea and Europe-based players, landed in the United Arab Emirates in the early hours of Wednesday.

They will be joined later in the day by teammates traveling from across Europe, including Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun of Celtic FC. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in will be the last to report to camp on Friday after playing in the French Super Cup match Wednesday.

South Korea will try to win their first Asian Cup since 1960.

The Taegeuk Warriors will travel to Qatar on Jan. 10. Their first Group E match will be against Bahrain on Jan. 15, followed by Jordan on Jan. 20 and Malaysia on Jan. 25.

While in Abu Dhabi, South Korea will play Iraq on Saturday in their final tuneup match.

South Korea will play out of Group E and Iraq will be in Group D. If South Korea win their group and Iraq finish as the runners-up in their group, they will clash in the round of 16.