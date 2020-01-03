Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korean singer Yang Joon-il
January 3, 2020
South Korean singer Yang Joon-il speaks during a press conference ahead of a fan meeting at a concert hall in Seoul on Dec. 31, 2019. Yang, who debuted in 1991, has suddenly become popular after his recent appearance on a local TV entertainment program. (Yonhap)