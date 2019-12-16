S. Korean negotiator hopes for ‘win-win’ burden-sharing deal with U.S.

Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea’s top negotiator for the Special Measures Agreement, speaks to reporters at Washington’s Dulles International Airport on Dec. 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

“There were areas that didn’t go as planned, but because the two countries still share an understanding of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the strengthening of the joint defense posture, I believe we will be able to produce a win-win result if we continue discussions with patience,” Jeong told reporters at the airport.