S. Korean Kim Joo-hyung nominated for PGA Tour’s top rookie prize

Kim, who had been playing on the Asian Tour and the Korean Tour, made a few appearances early in the 2021-2022 season as a nonmember. Then after the Open Championship in July, Kim accepted special temporary membership to join the PGA Tour. That status allowed Kim to enter as many tournaments as he could on sponsor’s exemptions. Kim needed to earn as many FedEx Cup points as the No. 125 player to gain his PGA Tour membership and took care of business with a seventh-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the end of July.