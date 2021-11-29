- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korean hit TV series set to be remade in U.S.
A slew of South Korean hit TV series, like the romantic comedy “Crash Landing On You,” will be remade in the United States amid the expanding worldwide reception for Korean-made content led by the sensation “Squid Game.”
The 2019 smash hit rom-com, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, will get a Hollywood remake, reportedly co-planned and developed by Studio Dragon, the production studio of the original, and Netflix.
The 16-episode “Crash Landing On You,” which aired simultaneously on the South Korean cable channel tvN and Netflix in late 2019, is about star-crossed lovers from two Koreas, depicting the political and geographical division on the Korean Peninsula.
It became one of the most popular South Korean TV series in recent years, marking the highest viewership for the cable channel’s drama series. It also topped the most-viewed Netflix charts in many Asian regions, including Japan.