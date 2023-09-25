S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men’s individual sabre

South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk claimed the gold medal in the men’s individual sabre at the 19th Asian Games in China, ending a decadelong Asiad reign by his compatriot Gu Bon-gil.

Oh beat Gu 15-7 in the all-Korean gold medal match held at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, revenging the Gu-Oh showdown held five years ago.

It is Oh’s first Asian Games title and the country’s second gold from fencing at Hangzhou following Choi In-jeong’s gold in women’s individual epee.

South Korea’s Gu Bon-gil (L) and Oh Sang-uk compete in the all-Korean final of the men’s individual sabre fencing at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games. (Yonhap)

It is not the first time that Gu and Oh have faced each other for an Asian Games gold medal.

At the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, Gu was the winner of the first Gu-Oh face-off and became the first athlete to win gold in the men’s individual fencing in three straight Asiads.

Five years later, however, Oh put an end to Gu’s quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal and revenged the defeat. The 26-year old fencer added the Asian Games gold to his decorative collection that includes the world championship title in 2019.

The second duel on the Asian Games final stage went relatively easy at Hangzhou.

After reaching 6-7, Oh added nine straight points to close the game at 15-7.

They will join hands for the upcoming men’s team sabre event for a third consecutive gold.