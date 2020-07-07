S. Korean duel set up at start of truncated MLB season

An all-South Korean pitcher-batter duel could happen at the start of a new Major League Baseball (MLB) season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB announced its 60-game schedule Tuesday morning in Korean time. Following the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent negotiations over schedule and pay between owners and players that dragged on for weeks, MLB decided to cut the regular season from its usual 162 games.

There are four South Korean players in the majors at the start, and their teams will open their season in the evening of July 24 local time, or the morning of July 25 in Seoul.

In this file photo, from Feb. 28, 2020, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. (Yonhap)

Two of them will be in the same game, as the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, for 6:40 p.m. (Eastern Time) first pitch on July 24, or 7:40 a.m. on July 25 in Seoul.