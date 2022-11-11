- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korean currency rises by largest margin in 13 years on eased inflation woes
The South Korean currency ended sharply higher Friday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow the pace of aggressive monetary tightening over eased inflation woes, market watchers said.
The local currency closed at 1,318.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 59.1 won from the previous session’s close.
It was the largest single-session growth since Oct. 30, 2008, when the country saw the local currency spike 177 won.
The won’s strength came as a U.S. government report showed inflation marked the lowest annual increase since January to come to 7.7 percent. The figure was better than economists’ expectations of 7.9 percent.
The cooling inflation raised hopes that the Fed will rethink its strong push for interest rate hikes, according to the market watchers.
The won has been one of the worst performers among major currencies amid the dollar’s continued ascent. It plunged to as low as 1,444.2 won on Oct. 25, the lowest figure in nearly 14 years.
Seoul stocks also surged Friday, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) adding 80.93 points, or 3.37 percent, to 2,483.16.
Monitors at a Hana Bank dealing room in Seoul show the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the Korean currency to U.S. dollar exchange rate on Nov. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)