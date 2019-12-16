S. Korean coach for Vietnam football seeks ‘long-term plans’ on path to World Cup, Olympics

“In Southeast Asia, we’ve accomplished our goals at both the U-23 and senior levels, but the important thing for us is to maintain our throne,” Park said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Thursday. “We have the Suzuki Cup coming up next year and another SEA Games two years later. Just because we’re the best in Southeast Asia, that doesn’t mean we’ll be able to take on the world in just a couple of years. We need long-term plans to make it to the Olympics and the World Cup, and I don’t think it’ll be easy.”