Yoon gives credentials to new ambassador to U.S.
President Yoon Suk-yeol gave credentials to new Ambassador to the United States Cho Tae-yong on Friday.
Cho received the credentials during a ceremony at the presidential office before heading to Washington this weekend. A former vice foreign minister, Cho recently served as a lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party.
Cho said he will focus on expanding the scope of the bilateral alliance to entail broad elements for economic security by facilitating strategic communication efforts.
“I will make the Korea-U.S. economic security (partnership) a major asset for our country,” Cho told reporters.
He also emphasized the importance of upgrading existing operational plans to better reflect North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.
The ambassador is expected to arrive in Washington ahead of Foreign Minister Park Jin’s visit to the U.S. capital on Sunday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) poses with new South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong during a credentials ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on June 10, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)