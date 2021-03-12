- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korean, Australian foreign ministers discuss Myanmar turmoil, G7 summit
The top diplomats of South Korea and Australia had phone consultations Friday on a wide array of issues, including the political unrest in Myanmar and the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne agreed that the two sides will cooperate for the immediate release of detainees in Myanmar, a halt to the use of force against civilians and a peaceful resolution based on a legitimate and democratic process, it added.
They also agreed to expand communication in line with their preparations for the G7 summit slated to be held in Britain in June. The leaders of South Korea and Australia have been invited to the session.
This undated file photo released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Chung took note of Australia’s contribution to efforts to establish peace in the Korean Peninsula and expressed hope for its continued support.
Chung and Payne also agreed on the need to hold the so-called 2+2 ministerial meeting of foreign and defense ministers in the near future when the COVID-19 situation improves.