S. Korean ambassador to Geneva elected chair of working party on Uzbekistan’s accession to WTO
South Korea’s ambassador to Geneva, Lee Tae-ho, has been elected the chair of the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s working party tasked with negotiations for Uzbekistan’s accession to the trade body, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Lee’s election was announced Tuesday (Geneva time) by Ambassador Dacio Castillo of Honduras, who currently serves as the chair of the WTO General Council, the ministry said in a release.
Lee is replacing Paik Ji-ah, the previous South Korean ambassador to the Permanent Mission in Geneva. She held the post from July 2018 to May this year.
The chair of the WTO working party is in charge of coordinating the WTO membership negotiations between the existing members and countries seeking to join.
Since the launch of negotiations for its accession to the WTO in 1994, Uzbekistan has been taking steps to reform its trade law and held rounds of talks with WTO members on opening up its commodity and service markets.
South Korea’s Ambassador to Geneva Lee Tae-ho is shown in this photo filed Dec. 7, 2020. (Yonhap)