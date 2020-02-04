Home   >   News   >   Korea   >   S. Korean airlines halt 57 pct of China routes on coronavirus

S. Korean airlines halt 57 pct of China routes on coronavirus

February 4, 2020

A deadly new coronavirus has prompted South Korean airlines to suspend more than half of their flight services to China, industry sources said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, industry leader Korean Air Lines Co. and seven other carriers have temporarily suspended 57 out of their 100 routes to the neighboring country due to the coronavirus scare.

The airlines have also decided to reduce flights on 24 routes to Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing.

Korean Air, the country’s national flag carrier, has decided to suspend 20 out of its 31 Chinese routes, while sharply cutting flights on eight routes.

No. 2 industry player Asiana Airlines Inc. has suspended six routes and reduced flights on 15 routes.

Three South Korean low-cost carriers — Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet and Jin Air — have suspended a combined 11 routes to China.

This undated file photo shows masked travelers arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows travelers looking at flight details at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

This undated file photo shows masked travelers arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

