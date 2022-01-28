S. Korea voices ‘strong regret’ over Japan’s Sado mine heritage push

“Our government expresses strong regret over the Japanese government’s decision to push for the Sado mine, where Koreans were forced to labor during World War II, despite our repeated warnings, and urged it to stop such attempts,” ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.

The Sado mine originally operated as a gold mine in the 17th century, but it was turned into a facility to produce war-related materials, such as cooper, iron and zinc, during World War II. It was completely shut down in 1989.