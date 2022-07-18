- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea up against Australia, Indonesia, Qatar in bid for 2023 Asian Cup
South Korea will battle three other countries in a race to host Asia’s top football tournament in 2023.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Monday it had been informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that South Korea, Indonesia, Qatar and Australia will be bidding for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
This file photo provided by the Korea Football Association on July 18, 2022, shows the trophy from the 2019 Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup, hosted by the United Arab Emirates. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
China had been set to stage the quadrennial tournament, but they withdrew as the host in May due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AFC Asian Cup was first held in 1956, and South Korea hosted the 1960 tournament. The Taeguk Warriors have only won two Asian Cups — in 1956 and 1960.
According to the KFA, candidate countries must submit their bid books by the end of August, and the AFC will pay visits to those countries for bid inspection. The host will be announced during the AFC’s executive committee meeting in October.
Australia hosted the 2015 event, and Qatar, the defending Asian Cup champions and the upcoming World Cup host, held the Asian tournament in 2011. Indonesia co-hosted the 2007 competition with Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
The 2023 tournament will feature 24 countries.