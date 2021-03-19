Home   >   News   >   Korea   >   S. Korea, U.S. launch working-level policy dialogue

S. Korea, U.S. launch working-level policy dialogue

March 19, 2021

South Korea and the United States launched a new regular working-level dialogue Friday, aiming to deal with bilateral diplomatic and security issues in a “systematic and speedy” manner, the foreign ministry said.

Koh Yun-ju, the ministry’s director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, held the inaugural session of the Bilateral Policy Dialogue in Seoul.

The launch came just a day after the allies held their first two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Seoul since 2016 to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea and other alliance-related issues.

“The dialogue is expected to contribute to the efforts by the two countries to manage various diplomatic and security pending issues in a systematic and speedy manner,” the ministry said in a press release.

Koh and Knapper agreed to hold another session in the first half of this year.

Koh Yun-ju (L), the foreign ministry's director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, pose for a photo before their talks at the ministry in Seoul on March 19, 2021, in this photo released by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Koh Yun-ju (L), the foreign ministry’s director general for North American affairs, and Marc Knapper, deputy U.S. assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, pose for a photo before their talks at the ministry in Seoul on March 19, 2021, in this photo released by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes