S. Korea, U.S. begin large-scale annual air drills

South Korea and the United States kicked off a joint annual air exercise Friday, involving some 100 warplanes, to strengthen their readiness against North Korean military threats, their air forces said.

The two-week Korea Flying Training (KFT) got under way at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, with plans to mobilize around 25 types of aircraft, including U.S. F-35B and South Korean F-35A stealth fighters, according to a joint release.

The exercise, which will also involve U.S. Army and Marine Corps personnel, focuses on integrating advanced fighter jet operations, enhancing precision strike capabilities, and training troops on combat search and rescue scenarios and mass paratrooper airdrops, it said.

“Our ability to train together at this scope enhances interoperability and enables our forces to be ready for any potential situations,” said Col. Charles G. Cameron, director of operations and plans at the U.S. 7th Air Force in South Korea, in the release.

KFT is one of the two regular large-scale air exercises the allies hold every year. KFT is held in the first half of the year, while the other — named Vigilant Defense last year — takes place in the latter half.

The exercise comes as tensions run high from North Korea’s continued weapons tests this year, including its April 2 launch of a purported solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.