S. Korea to stick to same philosophy at regional football tournament

Paulo Bento, head coach of the South Korean men’s national football team, speaks to reporters before practice at Ulsan Stadium in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Dec. 5, 2019. (Yonhap)

The E-1 championship kicks off next Tuesday with men’s and women’s matches in Busan, just south of Ulsan. The South Korean men will play their first match next Wednesday against Hong Kong, and then China on Dec. 15. The men’s final match will be against Japan on Dec. 18. All men’s matches will be played at Busan Asiad Main Stadium at 7:30 p.m.