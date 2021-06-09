S. Korea to ramp up development of private-led solid fuel space rockets

South Korea will pursue the development of solid fuel space rockets spearheaded by the private sector, expanding its space program from its focus on state-led development of liquid engine rockets, the science ministry said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said it will support companies to develop and launch small-sized space launch vehicles based on solid propellants by 2024 in a move to support the country’s growing private space industry.

Up until mid-last year, U.S. guidelines on South Korean missiles had restricted development of solid fuel rockets, which are simpler in design and easier to transport. South Korea’s space rocket program in recent years has instead focused on more advanced and powerful liquid propellants.

Restrictions on solid fuel space rocket development were lifted in July last year, while the guidelines were completely scrapped last month.

A model of South Korea’s space launch vehicle Nuri is being transported to its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken on June 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

The termination of the guidelines has given a new boost to South Korea’s space program and removed remaining restrictions, such as launching projectiles from maritime platforms.