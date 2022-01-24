- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korea to invest 107 bln won in Gwangju AI complex project this year
South Korea plans to invest 107.6 billion won (US$90.1 million) this year to push ahead with a major project to build an artificial intelligence complex by 2024, the science ministry said Monday.
In November last year, South Korea broke ground for a mass-scale construction project in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, to create an AI complex center that includes a data center and other facilities in automobile and energy sectors.
This year’s budget will be spent on completing construction of the data center, fostering 1,260 experts in AI and providing high performance computing equipments to firms, among others.
A total of 411.9 billion won (US$345 million) will be spent from 2020 to 2024 for the project, which integrates AI-related data, technology and infrastructure into one global complex, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
The ministry also said it plans to kick off another five-year project in 2025 to help foster the city of Gwangju into a global hub for AI.
A bird’s-eye view of a national artificial intelligence development complex to be built in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the city government. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)