S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh

South Korea decided Wednesday to hold a five-day state funeral for late former President Roh Tae-woo, the country’s last general-turned-leader credited for foreign policy achievements but also blamed for his involvement in a military coup and the brutal crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising.

President Moon Jae-in expressed condolences over Roh’s death but noted the deceased made “not a few historical faults.” Moon will not visit Roh’s funeral altar in person due to his busy schedule and decided to send his chief of staff instead, officials said.

Moon’s measured message, which came a day after Roh died at age 88, suggested that soul-searching had taken place to determine the right balance between paying respect to a late predecessor and public sentiment critical of Roh’s dark legacy.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum unveiled the state funeral decision during a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, saying that Roh made significant contributions to the nation’s development as the 13th-term president.

“With Cabinet members, I express my deep condolences on the passing of former president Roh Tae-woo and give my sympathy to his family members,” Kim said. “The government will hold a state funeral and thoroughly prepare it with respect so that people can pay tribute to his contribution.”

Kim, who will head the state funeral committee, and other Cabinet members will visit the funeral altar of Roh later Wednesday.

The interior ministry said the state funeral will run for five days through Saturday, with a burial site soon to be determined after consulting with Roh’s family.

This photo, taken Oct. 27, 2021, shows the funeral portrait of former President Roh Tae-woo at a funeral parlor at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

“Although Roh has historic faults regarding the Dec. 12 coup and the May 18 Democratic Uprising, we considered that he made a contribution with his Northward Policy after being elected through a direct vote and made efforts to pay his fine,” the ministry said in a statement.