S. Korea to face Ghana in Olympic men’s football tuneups

The South Korean men’s Olympic football team will host Ghana twice next month for tuneup matches ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Friday the two countries will play at 7 p.m. on June 12 and again at 8 p.m. on June 15. Both matches will be played at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.

These will be the first official matches for South Korea’s under-23 Olympic team since November last year, when they faced Egypt and Brazil in a friendly tournament in Egypt.

In this file photo from Jan. 12, 2021, members of the South Korean men’s Olympic football team train at Gangneung Sports Complex in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Head coach Kim Hak-bum will announce his roster next Monday and open training camp in Seogwipo on May 31, the KFA added. These matches will likely be the final chances for players to make an impression on Kim before the coach sets his 18-man roster.