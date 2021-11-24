S. Korea to expand renewable energy use for carbon neutrality: Moon

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting with officials as he visits a floating solar power-generating facility inside Hapcheon Dam in Hapcheon, about 350 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

Last month, South Korea finalized a decision to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030. The nation also confirmed its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, as the nation started tackling the challenge of simultaneously responding to climate change and attaining sustainable growth.