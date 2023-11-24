S. Korea to closely monitor supply of hydrogen amid looming shortages

South Korea’s industry ministry said Friday it plans to closely monitor the supply of hydrogen for automobiles amid supply disruptions in the central region.

The government hosted a meeting with officials from hydrogen producers, retailers and regional governments to address the ongoing shortage, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Hydrogen charging stations in central parts of the country, including the greater Seoul area and Chungcheong provinces, have been facing supply shortages over the past few days due to a delay in maintenance at hydrogen production facilities in Dangjin, 78 kilometers south of Seoul.

On the previous day, Hyundai Steel Co., a local hydrogen producer, said it plans to partially complete the maintenance this month, although it may take some more time to fully normalize the operation.

The company takes up around 20 to 30 percent of the hydrogen supply in the central region.

During the meeting, the industry ministry requested that retailers utilize surplus hydrogen produced at other facilities.

“The government will spare no efforts to normalize the supply of hydrogen at charging stations by working closely with businesses and related organizations,” a ministry official said.